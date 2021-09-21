Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigating Monday’s deputy-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It was 5:40 on Monday evening when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding a 46-year-old man with a knife, threatening to kill himself.

“Deputies arrived within about 10 minutes and they had contact with the subject with a knife,” said Lt. Brandon Purcell with the Sheriff’s Office.

For reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, injuring the man and sending him to the hospital, where he is in stable but critical condition.

Tony Botti from the Sheriff’s Office says officials have been interviewing deputies and witnesses trying to piece it together.

“I think it’s fair to say, based on what happened, there must have been some sort of threat perceived by that deputy at that time,” Botti said.

Botti said they are waiting on a toxicology report to see if the male was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The deputies were not injured and will be on leave while the investigation takes place.

“An officer-involved shooting is one of the most serious things that our personnel can go through. We’re just glad that all of our people are doing ok – physically, anyway. It’s going to remain to be seen, mentally, what kind of a toll it might take on the individual people we had out there,” Botti said.