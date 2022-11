FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff K9 and deputy were involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Clovis and Shields avenues.

The K9 and deputy were not injured. Offices say the deputy was responding code 3, going eastbound on Shields Avenue, and was rear-ended as he was crossing the intersection by an SUV. The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries on the scene.