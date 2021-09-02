Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy honored in ‘end of watch’ ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office staff held a ceremony Thursday to honor Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Mora, who died in 2020.

The “End of Watch Streamer Ceremony” borrows from the U.S. Armed Forces who celebrate achievements or events with “campaign streamers” attached to military flags. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has designed “end of watch streamers” that include the deputy’s name and end of watch date.

“Deputy Mora paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved to do, protect the community by putting bad guys in jail,” said a post on the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “His legacy lives on forever and today his End of Watch Streamer will be forever attached to the flag of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  An agency he loved and will forever be a part of.”

Deputy Mora’s streamer was presented to his wife and family.

