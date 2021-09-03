DEPUTIES: Teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with 14-year-old boy in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a Kings Canyon Unified school teacher who is accused of having sex with a student.

Krystal Jackson, 39 of Kingsburg, was arrested on suspicion of “engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy.” Investigators say Jackson and the boy met at the Dunlap Leadership Academy and that Jackson also works out of Mountain View (Independent Study) school in Reedley.

Deputies say Jackson had several one-on-one meetings with the victim where the sexual misconduct took place.

Jackson is being charged with four counts of rape, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of oral copulation with a child, one count of lewd acts with a child, one count of communicating with a child with the intent of committing a felony, and one count of meeting with a child for lewd purposes. Deputies say digital forensics played a role in Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson is in custody and has been booked into Fresno County Jail.

If you have any information about the case, or about other potential victims of Jackson, you’re asked to contact Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600-8205.