Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies commended for saving a suspect’s life

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For the first time in a year and a half, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony recognizing deputies for life-saving efforts and welcomed new hires.

“It’s a good feeling to be recognized for something like this, but this is something that we would do on a daily basis,” said deputy Jeremy Doty.

“It instilled a lot of pride in the work that I do,” said deputy Courtney Bush.

On Thursday the deputies received the “life saving” medal for saving a felony suspect’s life after a car chase in 2020. The man was wanted for domestic violence charges.

“He’d fired a gun off inside of a house and nearly hit a child that he had in common with the victim,” said Doty.

Deputies say the suspect injured himself on a razor-wire fence while running away.

“Where he ultimately got out of the car, jumped over a razor-wire fence, and into a commercial building,” said Bush.

“Just noticing the large amount of blood that was starting to pool up on the suspect’s wrists, and then asking him ‘Are you okay?’” Doty recalled. “He tried to say yes and started passing out.”

“I could still picture it to this day,” Bush added.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies are trained to switch gears in life-or-death moments like this.

“Even though he’s a bad guy, even though he’s committed a few felonies, or whatever he’s done, that’s our job, said Bush. “It’s what we do.”

Doty and Bush were two of 15 deputies and community members who were recognized for their work.

Sheriff’s Office officials also welcomed 54 new hires at Thursday’s ceremony. Another event is scheduled for next week to welcome another 43 new members.