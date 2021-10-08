14 gang members arrested in connection to Malaga homicide, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference at the Fresno County Sheriff’s headquarters media room in Downtown Fresno regarding the arrest of suspects involved in a July shooting that took place in Malaga.

Sheriff Mims announced the arrest of 18-year-old Richard Aguilar of Fresno on suspicion of shooting and killing Javier Fernandez, 52 on July 9.

Mims said Aguilar is an active Calwa gang member and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder charges, as well as an outstanding warrant for robbery.

Detectives investigating the incident were able to capture surveillance video showing four individuals running away from the scene and later released this image to the public.

Officials say this image generated two key tips, one of which pointed to a house near Bond Street and Belmont Avenue where Aguilar lived.

According to deputies, the three-month-long investigation allowed detectives to serve multiple search warrants at a total of 14 locations where 14 arrests were made and 12 firearms were seized.

Authorities say Aguilar was arrested on Thursday at a home on the 2200 block of Norris Drive West in Fresno’s Mayfair District. Officials say the sheriff’s SWAT team found Aguilar barricaded in a room, refusing to come out.

Deputies say tear gas was then deployed and Aguilar ultimately surrendered to authorities.

The other 13 individuals arrested by FSO are as follows:

Christina Lopez, 42 of Madera – Faces felony charges of conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment.

Christopher Gutierrez, 18 of Fresno – Faces felony charges of conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang.

Angel Galvez, 19 of Fresno – Faces felony charges for domestic violence.

Grasin Williams, 19 of Fresno – Faces felony charges of conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang

Julian Carrillo, 19 of Sanger – Faces felony charges for domestic violence.

Fady Barhoum, 19 of Clovis – Faces felony charges of evading the police for the benefit of a street gang, assault with a deadly weapon for the benefit of a street gang and possession of a firearm as a gang member.

Romeo Tobias, 24 of Fresno – He faces felony charges of conspiracy to illegally sell firearms for the benefit of a street gang and possession of a firearm as a gang member.

Cierra Perez, 22 of Fresno – Faces felony charges of conspiracy to illegally sell firearms for the benefit of a street gang and possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.

Luis Ramirez, 33 of Fresno – Faces felony charges of probation violation and being an accessory to a crime.

14-year-old boy from Fresno – Faces felony charges gun possession, conspiracy to commit crimes and street gang enhancements.

13-year-old boy from Fresno – Faces felony charges gun possession, conspiracy to commit crimes and street gang enhancements.

Jesse Aguilar, 42 of Fresno, and Juan Venegas, 40 of Fresno, were also charged as a result of this investigation, according to deputies.

Officials say Jesse Aguilar and Venegas were arraigned Friday morning in a Fresno County courtroom and were charged with conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of a Calwa street gang from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.