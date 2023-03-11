WONDER VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In Wonder Valley at 7:00 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire rescue crews in boats had to fight through the rapidly rising Mill Creek to save several dogs and two women from a home.

Officials said they weren’t injured, but the strength and depth of the water rushing over the road to their home would have made it impossible for them to get out.

Mark Smith evacuated his mom from the same house Thursday night. His niece was one of the people rescued Friday.

“Sheriff came by and let us know last night that it was going to be worse than the last flood, so she was able to get out last night around 6:00, 6:30 p.m., and it was below the road at that point,” Smith said

Across the street, Wayne Ritchey said he saw the water rescue happen. He lives on a hill and didn’t evacuate, but he stayed home all day since many roads were washed out.

“This is huge compared to the rest of them, usually that creek is dry,” Ritchey said.

He said, now he is worried about the road damage from the flood.

“The erosion has taken off all of the pavement.” he said.

The Wonder Valley Ranch closed for the day due to the storm. The owners said one office and one guest room was flooded.

Up in Yokuts Valley, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said they rescued even more people.

“Two of them were women in their 80’s, and another woman was 104 years old,” Zanoni said.

Down in Reedley, City Manager Nicole Zeiba said Reedley Beach will stay closed as water levels rise.

“There is water up into the parking lot, and into the fields but also if any limbs are falling from trees,” she said.

But back in Wonder Valley, Smith has a message for anyone contemplating leaving.

“Get out while you can, they weren’t kidding last night this is going to be much worse than you think, by the time you realize it it’s already too late,” Smith said.

The Red Cross did have people arrive at their shelter at the Sanger Community Center. It is open 24/7 until it is no longer needed.