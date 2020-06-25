Fresno County sees an increase in hospitalizations and ICU patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said hospitalizations throughout the state have increased by 29% over the last two weeks, and Fresno County is seeing a similar trend.

The state of California tracks hospitalizations and ICU admissions per county. In Fresno County, 139 people who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it are hospitalized, a 33.7% increase since 14 days ago. There are 22 people in the intensive care units, a 37.5% increase since 14 days ago.

Tulare, Kings and Merced counties are also seeing a spike in hospitalizations.

“It tells us there’s more people receiving coronavirus care now than there has been in the past. It also tells us that now more than ever it’s the time to not stop the social distancing and wearing our masks and washing our hands,” said David Bacci, the regional vice president of the Hospital Council of Northern & Central California.

In Tulare County, 61 people are hospitalized, a 38.6% increase since two weeks ago. Eleven are in the ICU, a 57.1% increase since two weeks ago.

Carrie Monteiro, the Tulare County Health & Human Services public information officer, said on Tuesday that the county is seeing more cases of community spread.

“We’re seeing cases come in where we cannot track them to a known source, a known location or known event or known facility, which is an indicator of an increase in community spread,” Monteiro said.

Kings County is seeing a 70% increase in hospitalizations since two weeks ago.

Bacci said hospitals locally are closely monitoring their ICU and hospitalization numbers and have plans in place if they were to reach their capacities.

“The coronavirus has been one of the first times that we monitor on a statewide basis, where the county monitors in real time, so this type of activity is critical because we can look ahead a week or two weeks and start making decisions based on the information we have available,” he said.

Fresno County set up an alternate care site inside the convention center in April in the case that there were to be a surge. The 250 beds are still inside and can be used if needed, according the county.

“We’re not in a crisis by any means, but our job is to look ahead and make sure that we don’t get into one,” Bacci said.

Gov. Newsom urged people on Wednesday to follow guidelines, wear their face coverings and be considerate of others.

“I don’t care what your political stripe is, I don’t care what your background is, everybody needs to be loved and everybody loves, and so you know what? Everybody cares about somebody,” Newsom said.

He added that those 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions continue to be most vulnerable to the virus.

“Be careful about mom and dad, be careful of your mother in law, father in law, grandparents because they remain vulnerable,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.