Fresno County seeks medically trained personnel during COVID-19 pandemic as cases climb

Local News

FILE – Community health organizer Victoria Gichohi stands for a portrait while adjusting her PPE (personal protective equipment) during COVID-19 testing at a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up in a tent outside Walker Temple AME Church amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County is seeking medically trained personnel to help meet potential staffing needs at local hospitals and other health care facilities as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county.

Officials are seeking registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses (LVNs), certified nursing assistants, and other medically trained staff at not just hospitals but also skilled nursing care facilities and/or alternative care sites.

As virus cases rise in Fresno County and the country, demands for resources and support continue to increase in health care settings and local health departments, said Jordan Scott, county spokesman. The county is building a pool of medically trained staff to be activated when needed at area health care facilities.

The county is also looking for people with experience in the following areas:

  • nutrition,
  • administration,
  • customer service
  • social work    
  • case management,
  • office assistance,
  • information technology, and many more.

To help in this pandemic, sign up for volunteer and paid positions by visiting www.fcdph.org/covid19 and fill out the information under the “Volunteer” tab.

