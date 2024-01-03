FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials and valley doctors are tracking a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Covid hospitalizations are not as high as they were last winter or the years before that, so that’s the good news. The problem we have is that basically, the system is strained already,” Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno said.

He added, over the past few weeks, COVID cases have started to climb back up, and he said there are a few reasons why.

The first reason is the time of year. Banh said we are currently in the season of respiratory illnesses, like flu and RSV. Because of this, he said they did anticipate seeing another increase in COVID cases this winter.

Banh adds the holiday season is also to blame, as many people gathered, and a record number of people traveled.

“We already were creeping up since Thanksgiving, and we already saw that bump happening, over the Thanksgiving holiday and it just keeps rising a little bit by bit each week. I actually expect right now we’re going to get another increase on top of that after as you mentioned all that Christmas and holiday exchanges,” he added.

On top of that, he said low vaccination rates are not helping.

“The vaccine rates for COVID are actually super low. In Fresno County they’re around 6%,” he said.

But there are steps you can take to avoid getting sick. Banh said it is not too late to get vaccinated for flu or COVID. He said masks are still helpful to avoid getting sick and to help stop the spread to others.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is also tracking the rise.

“We’re seeing test positivity rates in the range of 10 to 15 percent,” Dr. John Zweifler, a physician with the department said. “But it is not having the impact on hospitalizations and deaths that we’ve seen in prior years.”

Banh said another barrier to getting the vaccine, is its privatization. Rather than it being funded through government programs, people must get it through their pharmacies and health care providers and need to have insurance. He said if you do not have insurance, they do have programs at UCSF Fresno to help you get vaccinated.

