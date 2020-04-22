Fresno County says it needs to significantly increase its coronavirus testing

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Health and government officials are calling for more COVID-19 testing in Fresno County.

Currently, only 0.015% of Fresno County’s population is being tested each day. The ideal number according to the Department of Public Health is 1% or more.

“We need to do more testing,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We are not walking away from that.”

California tests around 14,000 people each day for COVID-19. In Fresno County, around 150-250 are tested. Fresno County’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says the number be at least ten times the current amount.

“We are not at the point that our experts say we need to be for a county our size,” said Vohra.

In the last week, more test has been completed due to Fresno County having a lab of its own. This has sped up the turn around time for the results from 3-6 days to 1-2 days.

Chair of Fresno County Board of Supervisors Buddy Mendes said the problem isn’t the testing capability, it is the shortage of supplies.

“There is not enough test kits,” said Mendes. “I think Dr. Vohra has said he is short of those swabs.”

The Fresno Health Department has reached out to private labs, technical vendors, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to request more kits.

“More tests should be available,” said Newsom. “More tests will become available.”

