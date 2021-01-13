Fresno County residents over 75 can now receive COVID-19 vaccine for free at fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County residents 75 or older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fresno Fairgrounds for free.

The clinics are specifically for individuals 75 and over and not for family members or the general public, according to the County Department of Public Health.

Residents must bring an ID and proof of registration to the vaccine site.

Free parking is available in the carnival parking lot on Kings Canyon Road.

The clinic will be held in the Agriculture Building.

Individuals will need to register for the date and time they would like to receive the vaccine.

You can register for a vaccination appointment here.