Fresno County residents can start voting this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County dropped off 465,000 vote-by-mail ballots at the U.S. Postal Service in Downtown Fresno Monday morning. The ballots will go out this week to residents.

“Today’s a very exciting morning,” Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said. “Four-hundred-sixty-five thousand vote-by-mail packages will go into the postal system today.”

Evelina Ramirez with the U.S. Postal Service said delivery begins tomorrow and residents can expect to see them in their mail this week.

“It begins delivery tomorrow,” Ramirez said.

This year, as part of the Voter’s Choice Act, every registered voter in Fresno County will receive a ballot in the mail.

Residents have three options to get their vote-by-mail ballots counted: mail it back (no postage required), take it to a vote center or drop it off at a drop box.

Orth said there are 43 drop boxes throughout the county.

“Those were deployed last week and will be unlocked this morning for your use,” Orth said.

Fresno County decided to adopt the Voter’s Choice Act last year, giving people more flexibility in the way they vote.

“People nowadays have very busy lives with families and work so this model provides them with a lot more opportunity to cast a ballot,” Orth said.

Orth said voters have until 8 p.m. on election night, March 3, to vote. However, Orth said if voters have mailed their ballot and postmarked it by March 3 and the county receives it within three days, the ballot will count.

