Fresno County & Cal Fire release preliminary damage map on Creek Fire

The afternoon sun is seen through a smoke-filled sky over fire-ravaged property in the Fresno County community of Pine Ridge in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from Fresno County and Cal Fire have released an interactive map displaying preliminary information about damage and destroyed property from the Creek Fire.

Not all properties have been inspected, said county spokesman Jordan Scott. A process that is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.

The map is accessible online and the public can enter an address to see limited information on the condition of property based on initial reports from damage assessment teams.

Scott said the map will be continually updated as crews are allowed to safely enter areas and record data. Due to this, officials asked the public for patience as the data is collected and entered on a regular basis by Cal Fire.

What the map provides:

A resource for general information regarding the status of properties observed in areas affected by the Creek Fire

Awareness of conditions that may aid residents with initial planning for returning to their property.

A snapshot in time of a property. Information is subject to change depending on fire conditions and available data.

What the map does not provide:

Official confirmation of property status. Any information provided on this map is considered preliminary. Conditions will only be verified upon formal inspection by disaster assessment officials upon safe reentry into the area.

Comprehensive data for all homes in affected areas. Data and information will be updated as it is safely identified, collected and uploaded. Addresses that cannot be located on the map is NOT an indication of property status.

The map is NOT proof of a home’s condition to be used for insurance, permitting, rebuilding or other purposes.

Damage inspection teams are made up of Cal Fire personnel that enter areas that remain hazardous and off limits to the public.

The county plans to establish a multi-agency local assistance center within the next week to serve as a one-stop shop to provide disaster assistance for residents impacted by the Creek Fire, Scott said. More details are planned to be provided as they become available.

Learning the status of a property during a disaster can evoke a strong emotional response. Support is available. 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. In-person counseling is also available at the Temporary Evacuation Point at Clovis North / Granite Ridge campus.

For more information and resources, please visit the County of Fresno’s Creek Fire resource website at https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/fresno-county-emergency.

You can view the preliminary damage map here:

