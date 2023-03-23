FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Library is warning the public of a scam that has been going around where callers request personal information claiming to be the Fresno County Library.

The county library says the callers tell the recipients their library card has expired and ask if they want to renew. They proceed to ask for personal information, including a social security number.

County officials are reminding the public that the library will never call and request personal information.

If anyone is receiving one of these calls they are asked to notify the Fresno County Public Library at (559) 600-6273.