FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Thursday, officials with Fresno County proclaimed a state of emergency due to the impacts of the recent winter storms and their effect on Fresno County.

According to county officials, the storm has impacted several roads and caused numerous hazards throughout, all of which can cause risk to human safety and property.

The purpose of the proclamation is to address extensive weather-related damage as well as future damage from the snow melt, debris flow, and flooding throughout the 6,011 square miles in the county.

For this reason, all of the county’s departments including emergency services and agencies are working around the clock to provide updates, assist residents, and facilitate repairs.

Additionally, the County of Fresno is updating all of its social media platforms and its web page, with information and updates on road conditions, sandbag distribution, power outages, evacuation areas, emergency shelters, and weather.

County officials encourage the public to check the web page and Fresno County and Fresno Sheriff’s social media often for updates.

The public is also encouraged to download the Everbridge app from the Fresno Sheriff’s office and the Fresno County Connect app from the app store to report any road hazards.

Fresno County also reminds the public of these safety tips: