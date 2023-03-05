FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As severe weather continues to hit parts of Fresno County, local officials are working on getting as much information to residents as possible.

Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Board of Supervisors for District 5 said he has never witnessed this much snow before in the Shaver Lake area, the district he represents.

“There were parts where I got out of vehicles and the snow was right up to my chest,” he said, “We have been receiving a tremendous amount of snow up in the Shaver area as well as the top of the 4 lane.”

Magsig also said there are still people in that area who are without power.

“The last I saw there were about 300 homes that were directly connected to PG&E,” said Magsig.

There have been both PG&E crews and Caltrans crews working in the area to remove as much snow as possible.

“A word of caution to individuals that are traveling up in the mountain areas, make sure that you are prepared, that you do have chains with you,” he said.

“Make sure that you do have chains on your vehicles, right now I do believe the highway patrol is enforcing a stage 2 requirement meaning that the vehicles that are all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with snow tires are okay without chains.”