FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Skaggs Bridge Park can be seen submerged under water Saturday due to flooding from the San Joaquin River.

Photos reveal the familiar park, located on Madera and Barstow avenues, consumed by water from the nearby river.

Courtesy of James Gonzalez

Skaggs Bridge Park was among several other Fresno County parks that have been closed since March 9th until further notice. The other closed parks include Avocado Lake, Choinumni Park, Lost Lake Park, Winton Park, Los Gatos Creek Park, and Laton-Kingston Park.

For updates, the public can visit the Fresno County website emergency page.