Fresno County-owned parks closed to promote social distancing during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — County-owned parks across Fresno County are closed Friday until further notice to discourage large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made to protect the health of the community and to promote social distancing, county spokesman Jordan Scott said.

The county’s closure affects parks like Avocado Lake, Kearney Park and Skaggs Bridge Park.

Additional information can be found by emailing Fresno County at parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call 559-600-3004.

