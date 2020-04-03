COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno County-owned parks closed to promote social distancing during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — County-owned parks across Fresno County are closed Friday until further notice to discourage large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The decision was made to protect the health of the community and to promote social distancing, county spokesman Jordan Scott said.

The county’s closure affects parks like Avocado Lake, Kearney Park and Skaggs Bridge Park.

Additional information can be found by emailing Fresno County at parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call 559-600-3004.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know