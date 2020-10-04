Fresno County officials worry many still don’t know about Creek Fire assistance center, seeing big drop in people seeking help

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — While it could be said it’s a good sign there are fewer people coming to Fresno County’s Local Assistance Center for help, county officials say there’s still people who don’t realize the center is still operational and ready to help those impacted by the Creek Fire.

Meanwhile, the Central Valley continues to step up and help make the road to recovery a smooth one.

For nearly two weeks, 20 agencies have been stationed inside the Local Assistance Center at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to help anyone affected by the Creek Fire. Represented are a number of county and state agencies, as well as local non-profits like Centro La Familia and the American Red Cross Central California Region chapter.

Jose Corchado, social services program supervisor for Fresno County, said people can seek out help even if they’ve already gotten some.

“We know a lot of people that have returned home, or about to return home. They’re still going to need a lot of the services that are being provided here,” he said.

But with the drop in people coming to the center, Corchado stresses while the center won’t be there forever — the services provided will continue.

“Once we do vacate here, we will be putting together a resource book with all the different resources we have here so people can still have access to those resources,” he said.

Creek Fire community recovery efforts grow

As the next steps in Creek Fire recovery are figured out, Central Valley residents continue to come together for the impacted mountain communities.

Santiago Soto, who owns Beyond the Wine in Fresno, organized two Saturday events — The Taste of Giving and The Sound of Giving — to raise funds to help the Central California Animal Disaster Team and other recovery efforts.

Soto, whose business has taken a big hit this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was just the right thing to do. At his event, he met several families who have to rebuild from scratch because of the fire.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to actually talk to them, hear their story first-hand, and see the people we’re helping,” Soto said.

He plans to have future events to continue helping Creek Fire recovery efforts, you can stay up-to-date on Beyond the Wine’s Facebook page.

Soto’s event comes on the heels of several efforts started this week, like the Resiliency Fund started by the Central Sierra Historical Society.

Jacqueline McDonald Pucheu, whose family roots goes back to one of the area’s pioneers C.B. Shaver, said this fund will support the revitalization for Shaver Lake and surrounding communities.

“This fire is still burning,” she said. “We don’t even know the most pressing needs necessarily because we’re waiting for the fire to complete its process.”

You can click here to donate to the Resiliency Fund. The Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau also started the Rebuild Our Sierra fundraiser to raise $1 million for Creek Fire victims. You can click here for that one.

The Local Assistance Center will be open Sunday at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. From Monday through Friday, the hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

