FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County officials have identified a man who died after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Fresno Sunday.

Dennis Brown, 34 of Visalia, died after police say he likely lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred at Herndon and Blythe avenues at around 3 p.m. Brown was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.