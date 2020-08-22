Fresno County officials file to shut a Reedley school down, defied state and local orders by offering in-person instruction

REEDLEY, California (KGPE) — On Friday, the County of Fresno officially took legal action against a private, faith-based school in Reedley.

The injunction against Immanuel Schools, which has defied state and local orders by offering in-person instruction since August 12th.

The court hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The last thing we want to do is file legal action against the school but the reality is they are breaking local and state law by opening and we have to take any action necessary to protect our community and that is why we are doing what we are doing,” said Fresno County Chief Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

Legal documents claim the opening cause “great and irreparable injury to the general public.” School officials would not comment on the filing but said in a statement last week that parents can choose if their children learn virtually or in-person.

“There is a concern that this is a public health hazard,” said Dr. Rais Vohra. “The state has made it very clear that while on the watch list, while on the monitoring list, we are not permitted to grant waivers for elementary schools. That we can’t have this activity happening.”

Close to a hundred white papers with #IstandwithImmanuel were pinned to the fence of the school’s campus.

“They know the risks,” said Clovis resident Amanda Frantz, who knows several parents and a teacher at Immanuel Schools. “Parents aren’t becoming ignorant over the situation. They have been educated. They have been given the option and they are making the decision that is the best option for their family. ”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends students should be back in the classrooms but only when health officials feel local outbreaks are under control.

The Fresno County Health Department reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Reedley since March. That accounts for about 4.4% of the population.

The Health Department has not been made aware of any potential COVID-19 cases at the school since it reopened. The school has set up a fund account for the legal costs.

The full legal filing can be found below.

