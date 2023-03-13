FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – County officials delivered a storm update on Monday, a few hours before the second atmospheric river approaches potentially bringing more rain and snow to the Central Valley.

The Fresno County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to operate at Level 1 the week of March 13, preparing for the next atmospheric river weather system that begins on Monday night, as well as assessing and repairing any damage from the snow, rain, and flooding from previous weather events.

Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted the next heaviest rainfall will arrive between 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

NWS says Fresno and Coalinga will receive around one inch of rain while Dunlap (in the foothills) between four and six and five to eight inches in Shaver.

Additionally, some thunderstorms may bring wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Snow levels will be at 7,000 feet and higher while snowpack below 5,000 feet will contribute to the total water of the storm from Monday to Wednesday.

All river forecast points of interest are expected to peak on Tuesday evening (similar in magnitude to this past Friday’s event).

Road Closures:

SR180 is closed from PM 97.5 2 miles east of Dunlap Road to SR245. Residents with proof of residency will be given access.

At 7:00 p.m., SR180 will be closed and only residents will be able to go through.

Caltrans will be stationed at PM 97.5. An evaluation of the slide will take place tomorrow, but the route may remain closed until Wednesday.

For additional road closures, click here.