Fresno County offering disposal bins for mountain communities affected by Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Public Works and Planning Resources Division will place roll-off bins to help support mountain communities affected by Creek Fire.

Officials say this will help to dispose of any food spoilage caused by power outages during the

Creek Fire, as well as miscellaneous trash generated during reentry and repopulation.

The bins will be available 24 hours per day. The bins are located at:

Auberry Elementary School

33367 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602

33367 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602 Bald Mountain Fire Department

41967 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602

41967 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602 Pineridge Elementary School

45828 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602

45828 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602 Granite Ridge County Water Tanks

42014 Granite Ridge Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664

42014 Granite Ridge Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Shaver Lake Civic League

41344 Tollhouse Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664

41344 Tollhouse Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Shaver Lake Transfer Station

42089 Dinkey Creek Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664

42089 Dinkey Creek Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664 S/E Corner Bretz Mill Road and Highway 168

Shaver Lake, CA 93664

Officials say more locations will be added.

Residents are asked to not dispose of the following:

▪ Household Hazardous Waste (Pesticides, Herbicides, Flammables, etc.)

▪ Universal Waste (Batteries, Fluorescent Tubes/Bulbs, Sharps, Paint, or E-Waste)

▪ Medications/Medical Waste

▪ Tires

▪ Ammunition

▪ Explosives

▪ Appliances (Refrigerators, Freezers, Washers, Dryers)

