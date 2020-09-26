Fresno County offering disposal bins for mountain communities affected by Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Public Works and Planning Resources Division will place roll-off bins to help support mountain communities affected by Creek Fire.
Officials say this will help to dispose of any food spoilage caused by power outages during the
Creek Fire, as well as miscellaneous trash generated during reentry and repopulation.
The bins will be available 24 hours per day. The bins are located at:
- Auberry Elementary School
33367 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602
- Bald Mountain Fire Department
41967 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602
- Pineridge Elementary School
45828 Auberry Road Auberry, CA 93602
- Granite Ridge County Water Tanks
42014 Granite Ridge Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664
- Shaver Lake Civic League
41344 Tollhouse Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664
- Shaver Lake Transfer Station
42089 Dinkey Creek Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664
- S/E Corner Bretz Mill Road and Highway 168
Shaver Lake, CA 93664
Officials say more locations will be added.
Residents are asked to not dispose of the following:
▪ Household Hazardous Waste (Pesticides, Herbicides, Flammables, etc.)
▪ Universal Waste (Batteries, Fluorescent Tubes/Bulbs, Sharps, Paint, or E-Waste)
▪ Medications/Medical Waste
▪ Tires
▪ Ammunition
▪ Explosives
▪ Appliances (Refrigerators, Freezers, Washers, Dryers)
