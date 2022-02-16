Fresno County — not Gilroy — proclaimed garlic capital of the country

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first National Garlic Festival will be held in Fresno to celebrate its official title as the “Garlic Capital of the US.”

The national event will be held at the Fresno Fairgrounds from May 13 to 15 and take place from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day except for Sunday when doors close at 9:00 p.m.

Peter DeYoung, CEO of the Fresno-based National Food Festivals, Inc., says Fresno has always been the top-producing city for garlic for a long time, surpassing Gilroy’s garlic production.

For years Gilroy attracted many visitors for its garlic festival, however since Fresno County produces the most garlic in the state, DeYoung says it has technically been the garlic capital for some time now.

“Most people don’t realize that Fresno County is the true garlic capital of the United States, and has been for a very long time, DeYoung says.

A press conference was held at the Fresno Fairgrounds Wednesday with the Fresno County Board of Supervisors in attendance to officially proclaim the title.

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, says that garlic has been a top 10 crop for a number of years. The 2020 crop report reveals that Fresno County produced 77% of the state’s garlic production that was distributed in the nation and accounted for nearly $400 million in revenue.

“You will find no vampires here in Fresno because of all the garlic we produce,” says Jacobsen.

DeYoung says the event will feature celebrity chefs from Food Network, as well as a-list celebrities to perform on stage. Though specific performers could not be disclosed yet, DeYoung says the performer is a judge on the hit show “The Voice.”

Discounted pre-sale tickets are now available online.

DeYoung says the event will pay tribute to healthcare heroes and those who work in the medical field will be able to enter for free. A valid medical ID will be required.