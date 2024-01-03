SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Mountain communities off Highway 168 woke to a welcomed sight Wednesday morning, as plenty of fresh snow covered everything in sight.

Communities like Shaver Lake witnessed a truly picturesque scene outside, as the whole area was blanketed with plenty of fresh powder.

However, all that snow provided plenty of cleanup, as snowblowers cranked up, residents and visitors brushed off their cars, and plow after plow hit the roads.

And even with all that cleanup, the California Highway Patrol has mandated chains be carried in every vehicle traveling through the higher elevations, as many roads could still be slick.

“Driving in the snow is a different animal. It’s not like driving in the rain or in the city,” said CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas. “We want to make sure everyone is prepared [and] their vehicle is prepared. Make sure you are carrying snow chains with you. We are going to be checking vehicles as they come up to the higher elevations,” he said.

While you might be worried about carrying chains, or even putting them on, we tested it for ourselves and found out it can be quick and simple.

While every set is different, it took us roughly five minutes to get our vehicle’s tires outfitted and ready to go for the snow.

But once you figure that out for yourself, the scene in Shaver and at even higher elevations is beautiful, and now, very busy.

Tuesday folks could be seen all around with sleds, snowboards, and skis, outfitted with snow pants, boots, hats, gloves, and sometimes helmets.

And with so many visitors, many of whom needed to rent or buy snow gear, businesses like Shaver Lake Sports have seen a jump in business.

“It’s been really busy today. So, people are coming in, they’re getting their bibs, all their snow toys, so, it’s been an awesome day,” said Inventory Manager of Shaver Lake Sports Jane Grace.

Once again, even though the sites can be beautiful in the winter, and the snow can be fun to play in, the conditions can still be dangerous.

CHP asks that you bring cold weather supplies and extra food whenever you head to the area just in case of an emergency.