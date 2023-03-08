PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they found 4 kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop in southwest Michigan Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of a man from Fresno County.

Officials with Michigan State Police say that around 9:40 a.m., a pulled a driver over on eastbound I-94 west of Paw Paw for improper lane use and cracked windshield.

Michigan State Police says the trooper noticed “several indicators of criminal activity” and the driver gave the trooper permission to search the car. In the car, the trooper found 4 kg of fentanyl in a duffel bag. Troopers then learned of two more kilos elsewhere in Michigan. When they went to get it, they also seized $30,000 in cash.

Police say the driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Five Points in Fresno County, is believed to have been bringing fentanyl from California to the Detroit area. He was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. His name was not released pending arraignment.

MSP says it’s the largest single fentanyl seizure from a traffic stop ever recorded in Michigan. They said the 6 kilos of fentanyl could have created 3 million fentanyl-laced pills with a street value of some $9 million.

“We know that the I-94 corridor is a main drug corridor for criminals and for drug smuggling, for human trafficking,” Robinson said. “So yes, when we are making our routine traffic stops, we are being trained to make sure that we are looking out for signs of additional criminal activity that may be taking place. We know that it could mean life or death for someone or for many, and so we do not just go up just focused on the traffic stop itself. It would be a disservice to the public if we did that.”