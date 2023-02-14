FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of Health of Fresno County (FCDPH) launched the program of Rural Mobile Health on Tuesday.

The first event took place in the community of Terranova Ranch. In the program, UCSF Fresno and Saint Agnes Medical Center in collaboration with Fresno State’s Mobile Health provided free medical services to agricultural workers and residents living in rural areas of Fresno County.

Additionally, Community Health Workers (CHWs) will also assist Fresno County’s mobile health events by providing education on various health topics.

CHWs will also link individuals without a medical home to a nearby care doctor.

The goal of the Rural Mobile Health Program is to make healthcare access more equitable for people living in the rural areas of the county.

The events will be public and private depending on the agency hosting the event.

Our job is to try to screen patients and educate them, but also refill medications, keep people well, keep people healthy as well as provide the primary care and other services. Kenny Banh, MD UCSF Fresno

These sessions are expected to benefit immigrant communities and those who cannot communicate in English or that don’t have the time or transportation to go to the doctor.

Fresno County Board of Supervisors allocated $8 million dollars of ARPA funds for the 2-year program.

For more information and a list of upcoming mobile events click here or call (559) 600-4063.