FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As temperatures continue to heat up for the summer, it can cause a phenomenon called “Harmful Algal Blooms.”

Harmful algal blooms (HABs or blue-green algae) are an annual occurrence in the Central Valley. HABs can create toxins that are harmful to people and animals.

According to the HAB incident reports map, the advisory level in Hensley Lake is listed as “Danger” which is the highest possible level for HABs that can be detected in a body of water. Eastman Lake in Madera County is listed as “Caution” which is the third-highest level of HABs.

Health officials say the algae can produce toxins that are potentially harmful or fatal to people, pets, and livestock.