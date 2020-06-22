Fresno County judge extends zero bail amid COVID-19 quarantine in Fresno jail

The new order will remain in effect until 90 days after the Governor declares that the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A judge in Fresno County implemented a new zero bail order effectively reinstating the previous order that expired over the weekend — with a new exception.

“In response to unforeseen circumstances surrounding potential COVID-19 cases in the North Jail, the presiding judge implemented a new order for Fresno County,” the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The order went into effect Saturday at midnight.

The Sheriff’s Office said the biggest addition to the new order is the exception that says, “A misdemeanor or felony charge alleged to have been committed when the arrestee had been previously released on their own recognizance or pursuant to $0 or other monetary bail.”

The exception targets habitual offenders who were repeatedly released under the previous order.

According to the court, the new order will remain in effect until 90 days after the Governor declares that the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, or until amended or repealed by a majority of the judges of the Fresno Superior Court.

