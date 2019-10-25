Fresno County Jail inmates use tablets for education, entertainment and to better themselves

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Since summer 2019, tablets are used in the Fresno County Jail by inmates to learn, be self sufficient and work on personal skills.

Two hundred and fifty Edovo tablets, made by Samsung, offer more than 10,000 hours of academic, vocational and cognitive behavioral therapy coursework, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Tony Botti.

“Inmates can work to improve literacy, prepare to earn a general education diploma (GED), research careers, take courses focusing on mental health wellness, parenting, religion,” and more.

The more tasks they complete, they’ll earn points and can use the points for entertainment such as as movies, music and games.

Inmates can also use tablets to buy personal items such as food and supplies, fill out request forms and access information such as the inmate handbook.

“These tablets, made by Samsung, include several layers of security. Edovo houses them in tamper resistant cases. Inmates do not have access to the device’s camera and cannot access the public internet,” Botti explains.

The Fresno County Jail joins several other agencies across the U.S. that use Edovo in jails and prisons.

The program is completely funded by the Inmate Welfare Fund, and the estimated cost for the 5-year term of the tablet program is $500,000.

