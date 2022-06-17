FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday corrections officers at the Fresno County Jail, are set to strike.

The sheriff’s office says negotiations are still happening to try to avoid the strike, but the Fresno County Public Safety Association, the union representing the correctional officers, says their plans are set.

The union representatives said the conditions inside the jail are poor and the pay isn’t enough, which has led to low staffing, low recruitment and low retention.

They claim deputies get paid far more, and correction officers’ pay isn’t rising at the same rate.

Fresno County officials said they’ve made an offer to the union with 11% base salary increases, higher health insurance contributions and pandemic bonus payments.

Still, the union said the strike is imminent. However, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said there could be consequences for officers who strike.

“Yesterday the court upheld an injuction they temporarily ruled on last month. This means that if officers do choose to strike, there are 160 named correctional officers who must report to work in order to operate the jail as normal,” Botti said in a written message on Friday.

In May, when the strike was originally planned, the Sheriff’s office said they weren’t going to release any inmates early due to the strike.

The Fresno County Superior Court said they are still working to try to operate the court as normal.

“Though some court operations may be impacted as a result, it is anticipated that all calendars will be heard as scheduled, and jury service will proceed without interruption,” court officials said in a statement.

County officials said any officers participating in the strike are not entitled to get paid while the strike is going on.