Fresno County is working to expand COVID-19 testing, support impacted businesses

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Efforts to expand COVID-19 testing in Fresno County have begun.

Fresno County administrative officer Jean Rousseau said Thursday that work has begun to create additional space for more testing at the Fresno City College campus. The goal is to boost testing levels to help the county meet state standards.

“We recently added another lane. Our capacity capacity is going to go from 120 to 140 to 240 to 280”

Rousseau adds that county officials are also examining how to expand testing at the facility in Sanger.

Meanwhile, Rousseau also revealed Thursday that applications for Fresno County’s HUB grant are also being accepted. The program aims to those who didn’t qualify for the federal Payment Protection Program, using $5 million from the CARES Act to help small businesses with less than 10 full-time employees recover from losses they may have suffered during the pandemic.

“The system opened up this last Monday,”said Rousseau. “In two weeks we’ll know the total number of businesses that responded. Then there will be an independent lottery done to pick the businesses that are eligible to receive the money.”

All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 1.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.