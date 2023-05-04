FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gone but not forgotten, Fresno County honored all members of law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty by holding the annual Peace Officer remembrance ceremony Thursday.

The sheriff’s office, Fresno Police, and other law enforcement agencies coming together to remember the sacrifice of others.

Christina Palacios and her two sisters have attended the ceremony each year since 1976 when their brother Huron Police Officer John Palacios died on duty. He was struck and killed by a drunk driver.

She says her family occasionally misses holidays together, but they never miss this event.

“So Christmas is usually happy like any other holiday this one it’s bittersweet,” said Christina Polasios.

During the ceremony, a recent tragedy was fresh on many minds.

“I wanna reflect back in the city of Selma on January 31st, 2023 we suffered a tragic loss of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco to a senseless act of violence,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Officer Carassco’s name will be etched in stone and added to the county memorial at next year’s ceremony.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said the ceremonies are always difficult, but this year was harder because the department lost its first officer in its history.

“It’s a reminder that evil exists in the world and not just in big cities but in small communities as well. The job that our people do whether it’s a metropolis of half a million or 30,000 it’s still a dangerous job,” said Chief Alvarez.

Members of all Fresno County law enforcement will be wearing a black band over their badge this week to honor all the people who sacrificed their lives.