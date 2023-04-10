FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Museum will be opening its doors to the public – and it’s free to visit.

The Big Fresno Fair announced that the Fresno County Historical Museum will now be open every third Saturday of the month starting this Saturday, April 15.

The museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., every third Saturday.

Representatives with the fair are encouraging families to come out and enjoy the Museum which houses more than 45 exhibits and historic artifacts and stories on Fresno County’s diverse history.

Admission and parking are free.

The Fresno County Historical Museum is located at 1121 S. Chance Avenue, Fresno, CA 93702, on the Fresno fairgrounds.