Fresno County Health wants COVID-19 messages to make it to non-english speaking communities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno County is trying to make sure crucial COVID-19 messages are making it to everyone, including those who may not speak english.

Dr. Rais Vohra from Fresno County’s Department of Health gives regular COVID-19 updates but Wednesday he addressed an issue he said is not getting enough attention.

“But it’s something that I feel is really important for us here in the Central Valley and that is just addressing the huge diversity we have in our population,” he said.

He said it’s crucial messages about “social distancing” and other guidelines are delivered to everyone.

“We need to reach out, but also get feedback from people that may not necessarily speak english. May not necessarily be attuned to the same messaging that the mainstream populations are attuned to,” Vohra said.

The county’s COVID-19 page has information in 9 different languages, and Dr. Elieth Martinez with UCSF Fresno is working with the health department to deliver messages to the Spanish speaking community.

“I’m recording Spanish educational videos that will sort of go out to the community as commercials. Again emphasizing hygiene, hand washing, wearing a mask, covering your nose your mouth, social distancing,” she said.

Samuel Molina with Mi Famlia Vota has also found ways to connect. “Social media platforms. We know that a lot of our immigrant population our immigrant population is on social media like facebook platforms so that’s one way to reach with them and continue to connect with them,” he said.

In addition to virtual town halls, Molina is also using social media to share messages.

“Right now we’re creating graphics on social media — proper hygiene techniques, washing your hands, social distancing guidelines in english and spanish sharing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” he said.

Mi Familia Vota will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Thursday the 23 at 5:30 p.m. They’re also raising funds to help the immigrant community with food and rent for families.

