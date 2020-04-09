Fresno County health officials urge residents to cancel and avoid any Easter weekend gatherings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials urged residents Thursday to stick with California’s stay at home order by canceling and avoiding any Easter weekend gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the Easter holiday is normally celebrated with family and loved ones, the county Department of Public Health said residents should continue following these recommendations:

Stay home and avoid travel

Avoid gatherings in public places or parks (all Fresno County area parks are closed for public use)

Avoid gatherings at homes with anyone who is not a member of the household

Keep a six-foot distance from others to reduce the risk of COVID-19

Only leave your house for essential activities

“We understand this is a challenging time for people who are dealing with the separation from their families, but we know these measures are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect our loved ones and the community,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

Parks in the cities of Fresno and Clovis continue to be closed for Easter weekend and beyond as another Fresno County municipality joins them in detering the public from gathering in large crowds.

Officials in the city of Selma are closing their city park amenities over Easter weekend and until further notice as no gatherings and picnics are allowed during the pandemic.

The city said it will enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, which allows law enforcement to charge anyone who “refuses or willfully neglects” to obey a lawful order with a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for six months or both.

Health officials reported there were 156 cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County as of Wednesday.

For information on emotional and coping support services, the public can visit the county’s Department of Behavioral Health website here or call their COVID-19 Warm Line at 559-600-9276.

