Fresno County health officials release guidance for school bands and choirs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials released new guidance for school bands and choirs Friday afternoon.

Officials say the guidance is intended to help elementary schools, middle schools, high schools Institutes of Higher Education, and professional performers practice band and choir activities in a safe and healthy manner.

The new guidance is a current reflection of the red/substantial tier and is subject to modifications, according to health officials.

To view the full new guidance for bands and choirs and schools click here.

The new guidance is not intended for live performances or bands in restaurants, wineries, or bars. Refer to the CDPH Industry Guidance for those sectors.

