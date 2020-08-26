Fresno County has work to do to get off the watchlist, salon owner says she wants to reopen ‘the right way’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Several counties in California have been able to come off the state’s watch list, but Fresno County isn’t one of them.

“I’m very heartened by what our other counties in California are doing, and I really hope that the Central Valley can catch up and achieve that ourselves,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said during the county’s COVID-19 presser on Tuesday.

Vohra said while COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in the county, hospitals are still reporting staffing shortages.

Another issue the county faces is the positivity rate. According to state data, in the last two weeks in Fresno County, 13.6% of the tests have come back positive.

“I would like to see it below 5% but the state’s metric is 8%, so those are the things we need to work on,” Vohra said.

He added that he hopes it’s weeks, and not months, before they can get off the state’s monitoring list.

The rate of transmission has affected families throughout the Valley and has impacted business owners and their livelihoods.

Maggie Bryan’s nail salon, El Shaddia Maggie Nails, has been closed for more than a month.

“They’ve been rough,” she said referencing the last couple of weeks. “We still have to continue paying our bills within our establishment and at home. It’s been heartbreaking because you see a lot of clients being lost.”

She said she’s looking for work elsewhere so she can maintain her nail salon.

Dr. Vohra on Tuesday recognized the challenges business owners are facing right now.

“I’m sorry, you know, we just have to keep people safe as much as we can and at the same time, really go by the mandates by the state and I know that’s really hard to hear,” he said.

Bryan said while she wants to take customers again, she’s going to follow health orders and reopen when it’s safe to do so, adding that she wants to do it “the right way.”

“Working as a community doing the right thing is the best thing we could go about,” she said. “Whatever matters the health department tells us to do is the matters that we’re going to encounter with, as much as we don’t like it, because it’s the safety for our community and it’s the safety for our kids.”

And while the county has work to do, Vohra said he’s optimistic that the county will get off the watch list.

“I think we can do it. I really believe in our community’s ability to come together and really meet these metrics, so I’m very optimistic,” he said.

