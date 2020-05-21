Fresno County gets shipment of clinical trial drug to treat COVID-19 patients

FRESNO, Calif, (KGPE) — Health officials say doctors in Fresno County have been asking for more of the experimental drug Remdesivir to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Interim health official Dr. Rais Vohra says Fresno County received 337 doses of Remdesivir through a state allocation, enough to treat 25 patients.

“Remdesivir is showing a lot of promise. I think more science needs to be done, but this is showing a lot of promise as an antiviral for some of our more sick cases of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Vohra.

The doses are being delivered to area hospitals based on their patient numbers.

“Since we have about 25 patients in our ICU’s right now, I’m very happy that we have enough medication to help address some of the requests that our doctors were making related to Remdesivir,” said Dr. Vohra.

Remdesivir may have already played a role in the recovery of at least one local patient named Karen Parker-Bryant who was admitted to Clovis Community Hospital on April 2.

Her son Christian David says she qualified for the clinical trial of Remdesivir. He says they started seeing results the next day.

After spending 35 days on a ventilator she was finally released from the hospital on Tuesday.

“(It) wrung my heart out actually seeing her in person coming out, knowing that she survived this that has taken out so many,” said David.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1.

