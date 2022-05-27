FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s the 19th year of The Fresno County Fruit Trail

The Fresno County Fruit Trail is a public-private partnership promoting locally grown produce.

Stops on the Fruit Trail offer self-guided tour maps to dozens of farm stands, strawberry stands, farmer’s markets, and cultural locations.

The first stop on the Fresno County Fruit Trail is Simonian Farms.

“What we love to do here at Simonian Farms is preserve history. So that wood behind us and the tin is from our original fruit stands. And that was on the corner of Clovis and Jensen. It was just like a little hut with a tin roof,” Bonnie Simonian said

The store has a market, historic farm equipment, meeting, and events center and hosts food trucks and musicians on Friday nights.

For Simonian, promoting agritourism makes great sense given Fresno County’s agricultural success.

“The grocery store, it doesn’t grow there. It grows out on the farms and ranches here in the valley because we are basically the agricultural center, really, of the world,” Simonian said.



The Fresno County Fruit Trail website can be found at https://www.gofruittrail.com.