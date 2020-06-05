Fresno County fruit stands and farmers markets remain open as essential businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County fruit trail stands, stores, and farmers markets are deemed essential and are open, according to the Fresno County Office of Tourism.

Customers are able to buy fresh-picked produce direct from the farm such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, and more.

Officials say COVID-19 health and safety measures have also been in place so visitors can safely experience the trail in person.

Officials with the Fresno County fruit trails have created a short video to provide a virtual sample of the trail offerings.

