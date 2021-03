FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County firefighters responded to a blaze Thursday morning at a mobile home south of Easton.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the area of Elm and Sumner avenues at a single-wide mobile home with a lot of debris, according to Fresno County Cal Fire. The owner was able to make it out of the burning home.

No other information was immediately available.