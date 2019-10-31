Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fresno County firefighters leave to battle wildfires in Southern California

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews from the Central Valley have set off to help fight wildfires in Southern California.

A post on the Fresno County Fire Twitter feed shows crews leaving to help assist crews already battling the so-called Easy Fire.

It comes amid red flag warnings issued in Southern California. The National Weather Service warns of “extremely critical and life-threatening fire weather conditions” to continue through to Thursday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com