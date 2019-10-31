Fresno County firefighters leave to battle wildfires in Southern California

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews from the Central Valley have set off to help fight wildfires in Southern California.

A post on the Fresno County Fire Twitter feed shows crews leaving to help assist crews already battling the so-called Easy Fire.

It comes amid red flag warnings issued in Southern California. The National Weather Service warns of “extremely critical and life-threatening fire weather conditions” to continue through to Thursday.

