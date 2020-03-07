Fresno County firefighters battle house fire north of Copper River Ranch

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a house fire Saturday morning just north of Copper River Ranch, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 12000 N. Friant Road, the fire department said.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and flames on arriving at the scene.

#FriantIncident Firefighters have contained a house fire on the 12000 block of N Friant, crews reporting heavy smoke & fire upon arriving. All residents evacuated safely, no injuries, fire cause under investigation. Assisted by @FresnoFire pic.twitter.com/lAblsOYvr1 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 7, 2020

Cal Fire said all residents were evacuated from the home safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Fresno Fire Department assisted county fire crews in battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

