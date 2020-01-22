Fresno County facing lawsuit over where sex offenders can live

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County is being sued for restricting where sex offenders can live.

Sacramento based attorney, Janice Bellucci and her client – a registered offender – are arguing the current ordinance is unconstitutional. It requires he live 3,000 feet from places like parks and schools.

Bellucci said she’s already taken on dozens of cases like this and won most of them. She said a 2015 California Supreme Court decision ruled against making “blanket” rules for all sex offenders.

“(It) said if a city, or county or any other government was going to have residency restrictions then they would have to make that determination on a case by case basis,” Bellucci said.

She said the ordinance makes it nearly impossible for anyone on the registry to find housing. She also said the court’s ruling doesn’t allow for the same restrictions to be imposed on different offenses.

“We have, for example, people convicted of misdemeanor indecency and they’re on the sex offenders registry, all the way up to people who have committed multiple violent rapes. So at this point in time the county ordinance would in fact apply to every one of those people,” she said.

County leaders were unable to comment on pending litigation. Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld said it’s another example of weakening criminal laws.

“We shouldn’t worry about (sex offenders) rights as much as we should worry about the rights of our citizens to be safe,” he said.

Bredefeld said as far as he’s concerned the current 3,000 feet is already too close.

“The bottom line is they are sex offenders, whether it’s a completely egregious act, versus one that’s less egregious they’re all horrible and they all ought to be kept away from potential victims,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.