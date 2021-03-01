Fresno County educators getting COVID-19 vaccines this week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Educators in Fresno County were given the approval to receive their COVID-19 vaccine – as more students head back to the classrooms.

Clovis Unified’s Kelly Avants says this week marks a big step forward for their educators.

“Anyone who has that Clovis Unified employee badge or is on our payroll as an employee of the district is eligible – as well as anyone who is part of the educational community in Fresno County,” said Avants.

Avants said half of their staff want to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from getting the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said health departments statewide should hold aside vaccinations just for educators.

“Marks more broadly a commitment from the state of California that all 58 counties provide at least 10% minimum of 75 thousand dosages we are saving for our educators,” said Newsom.

Central Unified School District will be vaccinating educators Wednesday and Thursday. Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said they will be vaccinating educators faster than expected.

“At one point we were told it wasn’t going to happen until the end of April, or thereabout, so to be able to provide that vaccination to our staff the first part of March is just a blessing,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said COVID-19 cases are down and the county is headed in the right direction.

“It looks like we will be getting in the red tier pretty soon which is where our board has landed in bringing kids back into the classroom,” said Alvarado.