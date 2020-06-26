Live Now
Fresno County driver crashes into canal; floats downstream

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into a canal Friday morning in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 7 a.m near Nebraska and Clovis avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver lost control crashed into a canal and floated downstream about 100 yards before escaping the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver had minor injuries.

