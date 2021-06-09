Fresno County District Attorney asks Governor Newsom to block parole of convicted murderer

FILE – In this June 3, 2021 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco. Six weeks after California officials announced that Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty even the date when it might take place is unclear. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp is urging Governor Newsom to block the parole release of convicted murderer David Weidert.

Weidert was convicted for the 1980 murder of developmentally disabled 20-year-old Mike Morganti where he beat Morganti up with a baseball bat and shovel, stabbed him with a knife, and then forced him to dig his own grave before burying him alive.

For multiple years, District Attorney Smittcamp has urged California governors to block the parole of Weidert following the Board of Parole Hearings decision to grant parole to the convict.

“Despite this finding of suitability, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office continues to oppose the release of inmate Weidert, as we believe he still poses an unreasonable risk of danger to whatever community he is ultimately released to,” Smittcamp wrote in her official statement to the governor.

The governor’s decision to revoke the Board’s grant of parole to Weidert can happen at any time.

For citizens who are concerned about the release of Weidert, the District Attorney’s Office urges those to contact the governor’s office at (916) 445-2841.