KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Fresno County dispatch center has 140% increase in calls on 4th of July

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
patch on deputy's uniform

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  The Fresno County Sheriff’s office said they had an extremely busy Saturday night.

Compared to last year at the same time, they saw a 140% increase in calls, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

According to Botti, in a 24 hour period, they answered 600 calls that came in through 911 and 1,028 non-emergency calls.

Botti said the busiest hour was from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dispatchers took 158 calls from 911 dials and 278 non-emergency calls; with 436 calls during that time, on average they get 45 calls. 

The Sheriff’s Office said they average 1,300 calls for Sanger, Kerman, Parlier, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, and Fowler along with transferring calls to the California Highway Patrol, the Clovis and Fresno police departments, and various fire departments per day.

Botti said when someone calls 911 and hangs up, a dispatcher must call it back. The dispatch center had approximately 180 hang-ups, so dispatchers had to call that many people back on top of answering phone lines.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know