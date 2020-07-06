Fresno County dispatch center has 140% increase in calls on 4th of July

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s office said they had an extremely busy Saturday night.

Compared to last year at the same time, they saw a 140% increase in calls, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

According to Botti, in a 24 hour period, they answered 600 calls that came in through 911 and 1,028 non-emergency calls.

Botti said the busiest hour was from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dispatchers took 158 calls from 911 dials and 278 non-emergency calls; with 436 calls during that time, on average they get 45 calls.

The Sheriff’s Office said they average 1,300 calls for Sanger, Kerman, Parlier, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, and Fowler along with transferring calls to the California Highway Patrol, the Clovis and Fresno police departments, and various fire departments per day.

Botti said when someone calls 911 and hangs up, a dispatcher must call it back. The dispatch center had approximately 180 hang-ups, so dispatchers had to call that many people back on top of answering phone lines.

